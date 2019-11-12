After massive backlash to the first design, here's the new Sonic The Hedgehog trailer and look

Much better.

Let it not be said that Hollywood doesn't listen.

After the first trailer for the new Sonic The Hedgehog film made the beloved Sega character look something like a man-Smurf, the studio and filmmakers literally went back to the drawing board.

We're blaming Dr. Robotnik!

Anyway, we've a feeling that people are going to be much happier with the updated version.

After the furore over the initial design is now passed, it's time to let the world's most famous hedgehog do what he does best... run fast, collect rings and kick Dr. Robotnik's ass.

Plot's it all about?

Based on the global blockbuster game franchise from Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth.

In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.

The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Irish release date: 14 February

Enjoy!

Clip via Paramount Pictures

