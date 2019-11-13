Gardaí issue warning to sex workers following a number of attacks and burglaries

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

An Garda Síochána has issued an alert to sex workers operating from online sites following a number of attacks and burglaries on workers over the past month.

There have been seven attacks nationwide on sex workers advertising sexual services on online sites since the middle of October.

Gardaí said the motive for the attacks appears to be monetary gain, although violence has been used and they have been terrifying incidents for the injured parties involved.

On each occasion an online appointment is made, but when the ‘client’ arrives the sex worker is attacked and robbed by a number of men.

Both male and female sex workers have been targeted in these attacks.

Gardaí are working closely with all the injured parties and are treating them with the utmost confidentiality

Anyone with information on the attacks is urged to come forward. Gardaí also reassured anyone who may have been a victim of an attack but not come forward that they will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and compassion.

An Garda Síochána can be contacted via the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.