Met Éireann issue weather warning for 22 counties ahead of freezing cold night 1 hour ago

Met Éireann issue weather warning for 22 counties ahead of freezing cold night

image description
Carl Kinsella

Only four counties have been spared.

Ireland will be so deathly cold tonight (Sunday 17 November) that Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for 22 counties in its jurisdiction.

Met Éireann has warned that "minimum air temperatures will range -2 to -4 degrees Celsius" and that there is risk of "widespread severe frost and icy patches." The warning will come into effect at 8pm this evening and remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

The counties affected by the status yellow low temperature warning are:

Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

A simpler way to put it would be to say that the four counties unaffected by the warning are Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford.

A bar in New Delhi is selling clean air at a price, because we live in hell

A bar in New Delhi is selling clean air at a price, because we live in hell

 READ MORE

Temperatures will still be low along the east and south east coast, with projections of no warmer than 2 degrees. So, essentially, nobody is getting through tonight without a hot water bottle.

You can keep up to date with Met Éireann's weather warnings here.

Divisive topics, even more divisive voices...


Get your tickets for SportsJOE's The Great Debate Live HERE



Hit PLAY for fast cars, Christmas films, and moustache acting ...


This week: Emma Donoghue: Enjoying Room's success and the Ireland she left behind

Listen on

Watch on

Listen on

Divisive topics, even more divisive voices...


Get your tickets for SportsJOE's The Great Debate Live HERE



Ireland take too many positives, Raheem Sterling's greatness and Zlatan the bore



Hit play for The Football Spin 🌪



Divisive topics, even more divisive voices...


Get your tickets for SportsJOE's The Great Debate Live HERE



You don't want to miss this one...



Get your tickets for SportsJOE's The Great Debate Live HERE




popular
QUIZ: Can you identify the Tom Hanks movie from a single image?
QUIZ: Can you identify the Tom Hanks movie from a single image?
QUIZ: How well do you remember these song lyrics from 2009?
QUIZ: How well do you remember these song lyrics from 2009?
QUIZ: How well do you remember Love/Hate?
QUIZ: How well do you remember Love/Hate?
These are the secret codes that unlock ALL of the Christmas movies on Netflix
These are the secret codes that unlock ALL of the Christmas movies on Netflix
New CSO figures reveal the median weekly earnings for workers in Ireland
New CSO figures reveal the median weekly earnings for workers in Ireland
Prince Andrew's interview on BBC Newsnight leaves the world stunned
Prince Andrew's interview on BBC Newsnight leaves the world stunned