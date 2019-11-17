Met Éireann issue weather warning for 22 counties ahead of freezing cold night

Only four counties have been spared.

Ireland will be so deathly cold tonight (Sunday 17 November) that Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for 22 counties in its jurisdiction.

Met Éireann has warned that "minimum air temperatures will range -2 to -4 degrees Celsius" and that there is risk of "widespread severe frost and icy patches." The warning will come into effect at 8pm this evening and remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

The counties affected by the status yellow low temperature warning are:

Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

A simpler way to put it would be to say that the four counties unaffected by the warning are Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford.

Temperatures will still be low along the east and south east coast, with projections of no warmer than 2 degrees. So, essentially, nobody is getting through tonight without a hot water bottle.

You can keep up to date with Met Éireann's weather warnings here.