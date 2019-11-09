Met Éireann state that snow could arrive in parts of Ireland next week

Temperatures are set to drop.

Given the severity of the rainfall that occurred this week in parts of the country, you would be forgiven for thinking that it might never stop lashing. Thankfully, the wet conditions have eased off somewhat but as is the norm at this time of year, the mercury is set to drop.

In fact, Met Éireann have said that next week will see minimum temperatures of 0 to 4°C and on Wednesday, there's the risk of snow "with low afternoon temperatures, the rain could turn to sleet or snow on higher ground."

Sadly, it's expected to stay quite cold after we move past Wednesday too.

Here's what's in store for the coming few days.

Saturday will see scattered outbreaks of rain but many inland areas will see a lot of more dry weather with a few sunny intervals.

Some showers will follow from the west later, with the risk of hail and thunder. These showers will continue for a time tonight, before dying out later. Tonight should be cold but calm, with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

Sunday morning is expected to be dry with some sunshine. Later in the day though, cloud will thicken from the west followed by rain in the late afternoon or evening.

The rain will spread across the country during the evening and night. Sunday night is expected to be particularly cold for anyone that's living in Ulster.

On Monday morning, the east coast will have a bright and breezy day with sunshine and showers. Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and west, possibly becoming wintry over high ground here.

These showers will continue in the north and west on Monday night, elsewhere it will become dry and clear. However, the lowest temperatures are expected to vary from 0 to 4°C.

On Tuesday the showers will be mostly in the north with dry and sunny periods expected for the rest of the country.

Conditions are set to deteriorate on Wednesday though as the rain moves in from the west later in the day. With low afternoon temperatures expected, the rain could turn to sleet or snow on higher ground.

It looks like it will stay quite cold after Wednesday too with sunshine and showers expected.

All in all, it's about to get chilly.