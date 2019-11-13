Revenue's online system for self-declared taxpayers to file and pay has crashed again 48 minutes ago

Paul Moore

Revenue has issued a statement on the matter.

Revenue has said it is aware that its online Revenue Online System (ROS) is experiencing more technical issues this morning (13 November).

Revenue said that it is working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and that a further update will be issued as soon as possible.

"Revenue is aware that the ROS system is experiencing some issues this morning. Our technical team are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. A further update will issue as soon as possible,” the tax authority said.

Revenue issued the statement after users complained of issues with the ROS system, not the first time this week that the online service has experienced technical issues.

On Tuesday, Revenue had to extend its original pay-and-file deadline for self-assessed tax until 6pm on Wednesday (13 November) after it experienced outages on its online system due to the large number of people filing their tax returns.

The original deadline was midnight on Tuesday.

The tax authority stated that the ROS system was seeing 3,000 to 4,000 returns filed per hour on Tuesday morning and this high volume of online traffic caused the technical issues.

A statement issued on Tuesday read: "With taxpayers and agents working towards a deadline of midnight tonight, 12 November, the ROS system has been experiencing very heavy usage volumes, with some 3,000 – 4,000 returns filed per hour throughout the morning. These volumes caused intermittent downtime for some of those using the ROS system and while it was still possible to file returns, the volume of submissions were less than expected.

"Revenue’s technical team took time to fully refresh the system, which resulted in the ROS system being unavailable for a period of time this afternoon. The ROS system is now operational again and Revenue’s technical team will keep the system and its performance under constant review. Revenue acknowledges the difficulties these issues have caused for taxpayers and agents and has announced an extension to the deadline until 6pm tomorrow, 13 November 2019."

Revenue has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Updates will be provided by Revenue on Twitter, which you can follow here.

