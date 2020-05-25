Two-metre distance "keeps you safe 99% of the time," says WHO expert

Maintaining a two-metre distance "will keep you safe 99% of the time," according to the WHO's Special Envoy on Covid-19.

An expert from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that keeping a two-metre distance is safer than keeping a one-metre distance, amid constant reviews of the safety guidelines in relation to the coronavirus.

Speaking on RTÉ's 2FM, WHO's Special Envoy on Covid-19, Doctor David Nabarro, said: "The WHO and others have said the best distance to keep away from people if you want to avoid inhaling a droplet is two metres.

"That's because that will keep you safe 99% of the time but you can greatly reduce risk even at one metre because 70% of the droplets will stick within one metre."

However, Nabarro said that if you are in a situation where you must be in close proximity with others (in certain work environments), then maintaining a one metre distance is also a safe option.

He said: "But if you are in a difficult situation where you have to be in close proximity to someone, if you're providing care or if you are working in factory where two metres doesn't work you can still greatly reduce the risk by being one metre away."

Simon Harris has said that the two metre rule is currently under review in Ireland, but that for now it will remain in place.