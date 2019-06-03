A woman has died following a car crash in Dublin

Very sad news.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has confirmed that an elderly woman has died following a single-vehicle road collision on the Windgate Road in Howth, Co. Dublin on Sunday (2 June).

The female driver, who was in her late 70s, was the sole occupant of the car was driving when it collided with a pillar of a house. She was seriously injured and removed to Beaumont Hospital where she passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 3 June, 2019. The woman's name has not been made public by Gardaí.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers were at the scene and examined the crash site. The road was closed but has since reopened.

The collision occurred at around 3.20pm on Sunday, and Gardaí are now looking for witnesses to come forward. Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 - 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station

The incident comes after two other people died in separate road incidents on Sunday.

A man in Tipperary lost his life when the car the 4x4 he was travelling in left the road. Two others were taken to hospital following the incident.

In Kerry, a man was killed when he was struck by a car while out cycling on the Gap of Dunloe Road near Beaufort.