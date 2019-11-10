Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Sean Cox in touching programme notes 2 hours ago

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Sean Cox in touching programme notes

image description
Rudi Kinsella

A nice tribute from the Liverpool boss.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Sean Cox in his programme notes, ahead of their game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Cox suffered a serious injury when he was assaulted ahead of a Champions League semi-final against Roma in April of 2018.

He has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation and therapy since the attack.

Writing in the programme, Klopp made special reference to the Cox, writing: "There are a couple of people in the ground today I want to make a special mention of - Seán Cox and his incredible family.

"Seán's story has touched all of us, and although intially the emotions were one of sadness that his life had been so affected purely by coming to support the football team he loves, we now have new feelings when we hear his name mentioned.

"Seán's name and that of his wife Martina and his wider family makes me think of courage, spirit and renewal."

The Football Spin on why not winning isn't the way for Liverpool to ease the pressure

The Football Spin on why not winning isn't the way for Liverpool to ease the pressure

 READ MORE

Klopp continued: "Seán is an inspirational figure in this club's story now. To know he plans to come back to Anfield to support this club once more brings perspective to many things, both in football and in life.

"I hope all of us here today, whatever colours we wear, do him proud in how we approach this occasion."

Liverpool take on Manchester City at 4.30pm.

'I won’t be a pen-pusher, I’ll be my own boss' - Ciaran Mulligan on business, growth & being a boss



HIT PLAY



It's finally here!


Hit PLAY for Martin Scorsese and THE IRISHMAN review...


This week: Dermot Kennedy: How Ireland’s next music superstar always knew what he wanted

Listen on

Watch on

Listen on

This week: Unrivalled insights and industry savvy from Ireland's biggest success stories for people in business to stay ahead of the game

with Marissa Carter, Niall McGarry, Jane Gallagher and Bobby Healy

Listen on

Watch on

Listen on

Why VAR must stay, could Moyesy bring the good times back to Everton and Shamrock Rovers' joy



Hit play for The Football Spin 🌪



Watch: England v New Zealand highlights below👇🏽





Watch: South Africa v Wales below below👇🏽




popular
The JOE Movie Quiz: Week 35
The JOE Movie Quiz: Week 35
PERSONALITY QUIZ: What type of secondary school student were you?
PERSONALITY QUIZ: What type of secondary school student were you?
Love/Hate star lands major role in upcoming Halo TV series
Love/Hate star lands major role in upcoming Halo TV series
QUIZ: How well do you remember Ace Ventura?
QUIZ: How well do you remember Ace Ventura?
QUIZ: How well do you know Coming to America?
QUIZ: How well do you know Coming to America?
Young Offenders cast discuss how Roy Keane ended up making a cameo in the show
Young Offenders cast discuss how Roy Keane ended up making a cameo in the show
Here are the best films on TV today
Here are the best films on TV today