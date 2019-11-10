Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Sean Cox in touching programme notes

A nice tribute from the Liverpool boss.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Sean Cox in his programme notes, ahead of their game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Cox suffered a serious injury when he was assaulted ahead of a Champions League semi-final against Roma in April of 2018.

He has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation and therapy since the attack.

Writing in the programme, Klopp made special reference to the Cox, writing: "There are a couple of people in the ground today I want to make a special mention of - Seán Cox and his incredible family.

"Seán's story has touched all of us, and although intially the emotions were one of sadness that his life had been so affected purely by coming to support the football team he loves, we now have new feelings when we hear his name mentioned.

"Seán's name and that of his wife Martina and his wider family makes me think of courage, spirit and renewal."

Klopp continued: "Seán is an inspirational figure in this club's story now. To know he plans to come back to Anfield to support this club once more brings perspective to many things, both in football and in life.

"I hope all of us here today, whatever colours we wear, do him proud in how we approach this occasion."

Liverpool take on Manchester City at 4.30pm.