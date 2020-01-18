Boozy holidays in the Balearic Islands will change as new laws crack down on alcohol-fuelled trips

Authorities in Spain’s Balearic Islands are clamping down on binge-drinking tourism in three hotspots, introducing what they claim is the first law of its kind in Europe.

The islands’ regional government has passed a law prohibiting the organisation and promotion of pub crawls and publicity promoting alcohol sales by means of “open bars” and “happy hours”, as reported by The Guardian.

Essentially, the law bans happy hours, free bars and two-for-one drinks parties. It will also be illegal for local establishments to advertise pub crawls.

The local authorities have also prohibited the practice of jumping from hotel balconies into swimming pools throughout the Mediterranean islands.

This particular measure was introduced in an effort to restrict injuries and potential deaths. Those caught taking part in the activity will be obliged to leave their hotel and may face fines.

The new laws apply to the worst affected areas of Magaluf and El Arenal de Palma in Mallorca as well as Sant Antoni de Portmany in Ibiza.

Aside from this, the legislation will also ban vending machines that sell alcohol, while shops selling alcohol must close between 9.30pm and 8am in the areas.

"This is the first law adopted in Europe which restricts the sale and promotion of alcohol in certain touristic areas," said the regional government of the Balearic Islands.

The local government said that these laws are aimed at improving the quality of tourism on the islands and safeguarding the well-being of both tourists and residents.

The legislation envisages fines ranging from €6,000 (£5,100) to €600,000 (£510,000) for those found to be in breach of the new regulations.