Vodafone Ireland to offer 16 weeks fully paid parental leave to its employees 2 hours ago

Vodafone Ireland to offer 16 weeks fully paid parental leave to its employees

image description
Paul Moore

Here's hoping the scheme catches on...

Vodafone Ireland will offer employees 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave as the company introduces a new policy designed to support families.

From April 2020, any employee whose partner is having a baby, adopts a child or becomes a parent through surrogacy can take four months of paid leave at any time during the first 18 months of the child's life.

The new policy will launch in Ireland in April 2020 and be available to all non-birthing parents regardless of their gender, sexual orientation or length of service.

As part of the new policy, Vodafone employees will also be able to phase their return from parental leave by working the equivalent of a 30-hour week at full pay for a further six months.

The new policy complements Vodafone's existing market maternity leave policy, where mothers can avail of six months' fully paid maternity leave and return to work for 30 hours per week on full pay for another six months.

A bottle of whiskey has sold for the record-breaking price of €1.7million

A bottle of whiskey has sold for the record-breaking price of €1.7million

 READ MORE

The new changes are part of a global policy from the Vodafone Group and will be available to eligible employees across Vodafone's various global markets and operations.

Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O'Leary said: "We're proud that with this pioneering policy, all parents in our organisation can benefit from greater balance between their work and family life."

'I won’t be a pen-pusher, I’ll be my own boss' - Ciaran Mulligan on business, growth & being a boss



HIT PLAY



The Boss is back!


Hit PLAY!


This week: Dermot Kennedy: How Ireland’s next music superstar always knew what he wanted

Listen on

Watch on

Listen on

This week: Unrivalled insights and industry savvy from Ireland's biggest success stories for people in business to stay ahead of the game

with Marissa Carter, Niall McGarry, Jane Gallagher and Bobby Healy

Listen on

Watch on

Listen on

Why VAR must stay, could Moyesy bring the good times back to Everton and Shamrock Rovers' joy



Hit play for The Football Spin 🌪



Watch: England v New Zealand highlights below👇🏽





Watch: South Africa v Wales below below👇🏽




popular
Irish man arrested after 15 people discovered in lorry in UK
Irish man arrested after 15 people discovered in lorry in UK
Revolut issue statement regarding privacy update
Revolut issue statement regarding privacy update
QUIZ: We wish you the best of luck in Week 7 of JOE's '19 in 90' quickfire quiz
QUIZ: We wish you the best of luck in Week 7 of JOE's '19 in 90' quickfire quiz
QUIZ: Name the currency in these 10 countries
QUIZ: Name the currency in these 10 countries
Tayto delete tweet mourning Gay Byrne following massive online response
Tayto delete tweet mourning Gay Byrne following massive online response
QUIZ: How good are you at first aid?
QUIZ: How good are you at first aid?
WATCH: A gorgeous rendition of 'The Parting Glass' on last night's Gay Byrne tribute
WATCH: A gorgeous rendition of 'The Parting Glass' on last night's Gay Byrne tribute