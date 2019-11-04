Eight people arrested in Vietnam over Essex container deaths

Police are still looking to speak to two brothers from Northern Ireland.

Vietnamese police have arrested eight people in connection with the deaths of 39 people in a container found in Essex in England.

"Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain," said Nghe An, province police chief Nguyen Huu Cau, according to state media, VNA.

On Friday, Vietnamese police arrested two other people and questioned them in relation to the deaths.

The driver of the lorry, Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, appeared in court on Monday charged with a string of offences, including 39 counts of manslaughter.

Extradition proceedings have also begun against 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison, who was arrested in Dubin on a European Arrest Warrant on Friday.

Police are also seeking two brothers from Northern Ireland, Ronan and Christopher Hughes, who are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and people trafficking.