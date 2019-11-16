Two arrested after loaded firearm and ammunition seized in Dublin

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s, respectively, have been arrested following an intelligence-led operation carried out in Dublin on Friday 15 November.

Members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Crime and Security Section, the Emergency Response Bureau and the Dublin Metropolitan Region searched a premises in the Clondalkin area, resulting in the seizure of a loaded firearm and ammunition.

The two men arrested have been detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

"This is yet another successful intervention by the Garda Síochána in a potential threat to life incident, involving the seizure of a loaded firearm and the arrest of suspects," said Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

