Man being questioned following death of boy in Limerick

A 27-year-old man remains in custody on Monday morning following the death of an 11-year-old boy in Limerick.

The boy's body was found shortly after 7pm on Sunday at a house on Shanabooly Road in Ballynanty on the north side of Limerick.

It's believed the boy was assaulted and Gardaí have said they're investigating all circumstances leading to his death.

Gardaí sealed off the house and the boy's body remains at the scene where it was discovered; the State pathologist's office has been notified.

The man is being questioned at Henry Street Garda Station.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan said that the area was "devastated" by the tragedy.

"Something terrible happened tonight - the area is devastated - there are so many rumours going around, many not true, so please be conscious of the families, friends and neighbours - please don't post stuff on Facebook/social media etc," he wrote on Facebook.