Man injured following shooting incident in Dublin

The incident took place on Sunday evening.

A man has been injured following a shooting incident in Tallaght, Dublin.

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at Mac Uilliam Estate at Fortunestown Lane at approximately 6.20pm on Sunday (3 November) following reports of shots being fired at a house.

Upon arrival, Gardaí discovered a man in his 30s with apparent pellet wounds to his legs.

He was subsequently taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have made in connection with the shooting and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to make contact with Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.