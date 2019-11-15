Woman killed in traffic collision in Clare

There is an open appeal for witnesses to the incident.

A 41-year-old female pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Clare on the evening of Thursday 14 November.

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm, when Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the main Ennis to Kilrush road, on the N88 at Darragh.

The woman was subsequently taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was unharmed in the incident.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Forensic collision investigators will begin examining the crash site first thing this morning (Friday 15 November).

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065-6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.