Gardaí issue warning about text message scams in the lead up to Christmas 1 hour ago

Gardaí issue warning about text message scams in the lead up to Christmas

image description
Rudi Kinsella

Don't get caught out this Christmas.

Gardaí have issued a warning about text message scams and other types of fraudulent behaviour in the lead up to Christmas.

The public are being urged to stay on their toes, as ongoing scams enabled by text messages, fake loans websites, advance fee fraud and invoice re-direct fraud are on the rise before Christmas.

The scams in questions see customers receive text messages, e-mails or telephone calls in which victims receive a text/e-mail or call appearing to be from their bank asking them for personal details or security information designed to get unlawful access to bank accounts.

The text, e-mail or telephone call will instruct the individual to go to a website or make a phone call to a specified number, after which personal information will be sought.

Banking & Payments Federation Ireland Chief Executive, Brian Hayes said: "Fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated and innovative in their efforts to lure consumers to part with personal information.

Met Éireann warns of “possibility of snow” on Wicklow Mountains ahead of another cold week on the weather front

Met Éireann warns of “possibility of snow” on Wicklow Mountains ahead of another cold week on the weather front

 READ MORE

"It’s crucial that consumers are aware of the scams that are in circulation and the advice to be followed in order to protect their finances and their bank accounts.

"FraudSMART, the BPFI’s fraud awareness initiative, is working with the Gardaí to make consumers aware of what’s happening at the moment and we’re advising them to visit our FraudSMART website, which provides advice on the key steps to proactively keep customers bank accounts and money safe".

Divisive topics, even more divisive voices...


Get your tickets for SportsJOE's The Great Debate Live HERE



Hit PLAY for fast cars, Christmas films, and moustache acting ...


This week: Emma Donoghue: Enjoying Room's success and the Ireland she left behind

Listen on

Watch on

Listen on

Divisive topics, even more divisive voices...


Get your tickets for SportsJOE's The Great Debate Live HERE



Ireland take too many positives, Raheem Sterling's greatness and Zlatan the bore



Hit play for The Football Spin 🌪



Divisive topics, even more divisive voices...


Get your tickets for SportsJOE's The Great Debate Live HERE



You don't want to miss this one...



Get your tickets for SportsJOE's The Great Debate Live HERE




popular
The JOE Movie Quiz: Week 36
The JOE Movie Quiz: Week 36
Netflix have added two excellent documentaries for your viewing pleasure this weekend
Netflix have added two excellent documentaries for your viewing pleasure this weekend
QUIZ: We give you the Disney song, you tell us the Disney movie it was in
QUIZ: We give you the Disney song, you tell us the Disney movie it was in
QUIZ: Can you match the cop to the cop movie?
QUIZ: Can you match the cop to the cop movie?
QUIZ: How well do you remember Love/Hate?
QUIZ: How well do you remember Love/Hate?
Met Éireann issue weather warning for 22 counties ahead of freezing cold night
Met Éireann issue weather warning for 22 counties ahead of freezing cold night
These are the secret codes that unlock ALL of the Christmas movies on Netflix
These are the secret codes that unlock ALL of the Christmas movies on Netflix