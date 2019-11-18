€195,000 worth of heroin found in Limerick 52 minutes ago

€195,000 worth of heroin found in Limerick

Rudi Kinsella

The drugs have been removed for examination.

Gardaí have recovered €195,000 worth of heroin in Limerick, following the search of a derelict property.

Gardaí from Bruff District, assisted by members of the regional Garda Dog Unit, carried out a search of a derelict property in the Ardkilmartin area of Kilmallock, Limerick on Sunday.

Suspected heroin (pending analysis) with an approximate value of €195,000 was discovered during the search and has been removed for technical examination.

No arrests were made as part of this search operation and investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this seizure is asked to contact Gardaí at Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


