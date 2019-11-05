Gardaí appealing for witnesses following death of 11-year-old boy in Limerick

The boy, named locally as Brooklyn Colbert, was found dead on Sunday night.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the murder of 11-year-old boy Brooklyn Colbert in Limerick.

It is believed the boy was assaulted and Gardaí have said they're investigating all circumstances leading to his death.

Gardaí have since renewed their appeal for information in relation to the incident.

They have urged anyone who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday 3 November who may have information in relation to the investigation to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone who has information should contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any Garda Station.