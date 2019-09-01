Seven-year-old boy dies following road crash in Dublin

Tragic news.

A seven-year-old boy has died following a road crash in Ballymun, Dublin.

Gardaí in Ballymun are investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred at St. Joseph's Way, Ballymun this Sunday.

The young child was hit by a truck shortly after 4.30pm.

He was removed to Temple Street Children's University Hospital in a serious condition, where he passed away this evening.

The driver of the truck (male 30 years) was also removed to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The Garda Collision Investigators are currently at scene and the road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

The HSA have also been notified.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist in the investigation to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station 01 - 6664400, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.