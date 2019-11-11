David Gray announces open-air Cork gig as part of White Ladder 20th anniversary tour

Please forgive David Gray fans in the Rebel County if they act a little strange at this announcement.

Singer-songwriter David Gray has announced an open-air gig in Cork next summer as part of a tour marking the 20th anniversary of his seminal album, White Ladder.

The Welshman will take to the stage at Irish Independent Park in Cork on Saturday, 20 June 2020 as part of a tour that already includes dates in the SSE Arena in Belfast (31 March) and Dublin’s 3Arena (2 April).

To say that White Ladder was a success story in Ireland would be a dramatic understatement; it is the biggest-selling album of all time in this country and frequented playlists on radio stations in the early to mid-2000s.

White Ladder will be performed by Gray with all the original band members and with all the original equipment to recreate the record in its entirety, plus a set of Gray's greatest hits.

To coincide with the tour, an expanded 20th anniversary edition of White Ladder will be released in a range of formats early next year, including a special remastered edition of the iconic album and previously unreleased rarities, B-sides and demos. Physical versions of the album will be accompanied by an extensive booklet with writings by Gray about the whole White Ladder experience, from the people involved, to the stories behind the songs and memorable shows.

Artist pre-sale tickets for the Cork gig will be available on David Gray’s website from 9am this Wednesday, 13 November.

General tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, 15 November via Ticketmaster and David Gray’s website.