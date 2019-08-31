A man has died following a road traffic collision in Carlow 4 hours ago

image description
Rudi Kinsella

The incident occurred on Saturday.

A man in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision in Carlow on Saturday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision that took place at approximately 3:30pm.

Gardaí, along with units from Carlow Fire Services and National Ambulance Service, attended the scene of a single vehicle collision involving a van on the southbound carriageway of the M9 motorway at Junction 5.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s was treated at the scene.

He was removed by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny where he was later pronounced dead.

It’s understood the van left the motorway and struck a speed barrier.

The southbound lanes of the M9 motorway are currently closed between Junction 4 and Junction 6 and traffic is being diverted via Carlow town.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site and the local coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


