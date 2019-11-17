13-year-old girl in critical condition following machete attack in Fermanagh

A 13-year-old girl is in "critical but stable" condition following an incident at a house at Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh.

Local detectives are treating the incident, which took place on Saturday evening, as one of attempted murder.

At approximately 9.15pm on Saturday, police received a report that a number of males armed with machetes had forced entry to a house and attacked two female occupants within.

A 13-year-old girl sustained serious stab wounds as a result and was subsequently taken to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 41-year-old woman was also treated for stab wounds to her leg but has since been discharged from hospital.

A baby was also present during the incident but was unharmed.

“This must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved and we are determined to find the men responsible," said PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan on Sunday.

"We have several lines of enquiry which we are progressing at this time but I would ask anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives in Enniskillen and pass that information on.

"The number to call is 101 and the reference number is 1650 16/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."