Man shot dead in Meath

A man in his 30s has been shot dead in Meath.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has confirmed that a 39-year-old man was fatally wounded by a shooting at Castlemartin Drive, Bettystown, Meath. The incident occurred at around 11.40pm on Monday night.

The deceased, whose name has not been made public, was shot more than once and removed by ambulance to Our lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. He was pronounced dead at around 1am on Tuesday morning (5 November).

The scene of the shooting is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

A small van was found on fire at the Eastham Road, Bettystown, Meath shortly after the shooting, this scene is also preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners. Details about the van have not been made public.

Investigating Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or who may have information, to contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They are "particularly anxious" to hear from road users with dash-cam footage who were in the area at the time of shooting.