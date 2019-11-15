McDonald's have extended their breakfast times in Ireland

Big news for anyone who loves an early bite from McDonald's.

Is there anything more heartbreaking than arriving to McDonald's two minutes too late and being told their breakfast menu has ended?

Well, yes there is, arriving too late at night and being told they've turned the ice cream machine off...

But the former is still pretty bad.

Well from next week on, you'll have a greater chance of making it on time for some McMuffins, as the breakfast time is being extended by 30 minutes.

Customers will have until 11am to pick up an early bite, as opposed to the existing 10.30am cutoff point.

And if that's not enough, breakfast orders on UberEats will also be extended from 10.15am until 10.45am.

Michelle Graham-Clare, Vice President Food & Marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland spoke about the news, saying: "We all understand the pain of missing out on a McMuffin by a matter of minutes.

"We have listened to our customers’ pleas and are delighted to extend breakfast serving time until 11am, particularly as we head into the festive season when we see a rush of latecomers searching for those all-important hash browns."