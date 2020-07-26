Iconic TV host Regis Philbin has died

Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88.

The iconic television host and personality Regis Philbin has died aged 88.

Often known just by his first name, Regis hosted the US version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? as well as Live! with Regis.

He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2006, and he is believed to hold the record for the most hours on US television.

His family released a statement to People Magazine, confirming he died of natural causes.

"For his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

US President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to Philbin, referring to him as "one of the greats in the history of television".

One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for “most live television”, and he did it well. Regis, we love you.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020